'Legends of the Hidden Temple': Cristela Alonza talks new CW game show

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

In her ongoing quest for entertainment dominance, Cristela Alonzo is adding “game show host” to her long list of accomplishments.

The writer, producer and actor is the host of the CW’s new series “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” 

The 2021 adult version of the show is taken out of the studio and into a “jungle,” which has tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line.

Alonzo spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what people can expect while watching the show.

Catch Alonzo hosting “Legends of the Hidden Temple” beginning Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on PIX11 or your local CW channel.

