Logo of the upcoming “Legends of the Hidden Temple” revival on the CW. (Popular Productions/CW Network)

NEW YORK — Some lucky former ’90s kids will finally have a shot at taking a daring trip through Olmec’s Temple — and you could be one of them.

The upcoming revival of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” has issued a casting call.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that the ’90s classic kids series would be making a comeback on the CW, but this time oriented toward adults.

The new version of the show premieres on Oct. 10 on the CW.

The treasure-hunting game show pitted teams against one another in physical challenges, as well as those for the brain.

Now, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is looking for competitors that may have been kids back when it originally aired.

“We’re calling for brave seekers and fearless competitors who are at least 21 years of age to cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple – avoiding the dreaded Temple Guards – and put their knowledge & fortitude to the test in THE adventure of a lifetime! Teams once again retrieve ancient artifacts and return them to their rightful heir in order to win prizes and all of the glory promised by, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE!“ Casting Call for “Legends of the Hidden Temple”

Teams of two will need to be available for a trip to the Los Angeles area in July.

To apply to be on the show, click or tap here.

Olmec is ready to rock! #LegendsOfTheHiddenTemple premieres Sunday, October 10 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/zPbxigoJQ7 — Legends of the Hidden Temple (@CWHiddenTemple) September 13, 2021