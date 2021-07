NEW YORK — He’s the voice behind some of your favorite film and television stars.

Legendary voice actor Jeff Bergman gives the sound to the loveable Yogi Bear for the new HBO Max family series “Jellystone.”

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss how he came up with the iconic voice of Yogi Bear and offered advice to those who want to do what he does.

Catch “Jellystone,” which premieres on HBO Max on July 29.