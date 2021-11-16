‘Law & Disorder’: Lawyer turned comedian Eli Castro talks upcoming NYC show

Comedian Eli Castro ditched his career as a criminal defense attorney to follow his passion of making people laugh.

Now, the Puerto Rican comedian is bringing his one-man show “Law & Disorder” to New York City.

Castro chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the stand-up show, when he realized he wanted to pursue comedy fulltime, what his friends and family thought about him quitting his legal career and more.

Catch Castro on the Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, at the Town Hall on West 43rd Street.

Head over to Ticketmaster now to get tickets for the show.