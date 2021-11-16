‘Law & Disorder’: Lawyer turned comedian Eli Castro talks upcoming NYC show

Entertainment

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Comedian Eli Castro ditched his career as a criminal defense attorney to follow his passion of making people laugh.

Now, the Puerto Rican comedian is bringing his one-man show “Law & Disorder” to New York City.

Castro chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the stand-up show, when he realized he wanted to pursue comedy fulltime, what his friends and family thought about him quitting his legal career and more.

Catch Castro on the Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, at the Town Hall on West 43rd Street.

Head over to Ticketmaster now to get tickets for the show.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

AnnaLynne McCord is 'Dancing Through the Snow' in new Lifetime movie

Lawyer turned comedian Eli Castro talks upcoming NYC show

Teri Hatcher, James Denton talk reuniting for "A Kiss Before Christmas" on Hallmark

Doctor explains why colds feel more severe this season

'The Steve Wilkos Show' returns for season 15

I Wanna Know: Chris ‘Shockwave’ Sullivan explains how to beatbox

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss