‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Ryan Buggle talks big upcoming episode

Young actor Ryan Buggle most definitely has a “Law and Order” degree after playing Olivia Benson’s son Noah on “SVU” since he was just 7 years old.

Now nearly 12, Buggle has certainly grown up since he joined the longtime series.

The young star has a big episode coming up this Thursday, Jan. 13, and he chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about it.

Plus, what it’s been like working on the set for nearly half his life and acting alongside Emmy Award-winning actress Mariska Hargitay.

“Law & Order: SVU” airs Thursday nights on NBC.