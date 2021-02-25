Lady Gaga offers $500K for return of dogs stolen by gunman who shot assistant, reports say

FILE – This Feb. 4, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An assistant of Lady Gaga was shot Wednesday night and the gunman took off with two of the singer’s French bulldogs, according to multiple reports.

Sources tell CNN and NBC News that Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is offering $500,000 for the return of the two dogs, Koji and Gustav, “no questions asked.”

The Los Angeles Police Department tells the news outlets that the assistant was walking the dogs when an unknown male shot him shortly before 10 p.m. PT in Hollywood.

Police say the dog walker was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. However, a source told CNN the assistant is “recovering well.”

Officers say they’re searching for the gunman, who reportedly used a semi-automatic handgun and fled the scene in a white sedan.

A source told both CNN and NBC that anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the $500,000 reward.

The singer, who earned her sixth number one album on the Billboard 200 chart with “Chromatica,” posted photos of her dogs, including Koji and Gustav, on Instagram in October 2018.