LA County Sheriff investigating rocker Marilyn Manson for alleged domestic violence

FILE – Marilyn Manson performs at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, July 31, 2015 in Wantagh, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Rocker Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for alleged domestic violence between 2009 and 2011.

According to a statement obtained by The Associated Press, the department’s Special Victims Bureau is looking into the alleged allegations against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner.

In the statement, the department said the incidents occurred “when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood,” The AP reported.

News of the investigation comes after actress Evan Rachel Wood posted on social media three weeks ago accusing her ex-fiance of sexual and physical abuse while they dated.

In his defense, Manson took to social media calling Wood’s allegations “horrible distortions of reality,” the AP reported.

Following Woods’ allegations, Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings.

According to The AP, Woods and the rocker began dating when the actress was 19, and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010 before breaking up.