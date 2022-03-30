NEW YORK (PIX11) — The musical “KPOP” is coming to Broadway this fall starring K-pop superstar Luna.

“KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry,” said composer Helen Park.

“For those of you yet to discover K-pop, get ready. We’re going to blow you away,” said Luna.

Luna will be making her Broadway debut in KPOP after appearing in numerous stage musicals in Korea. She said that performing on Broadway will be the pinnacle achievement of her professional career.

“Being able to bring my culture — this Korean artform — to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life,” Luna said.

Previews of KPOP start Oct. 13 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Opening night is set for Nov. 20.