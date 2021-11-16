‘A Kiss Before Christmas’: Teri Hatcher and James Denton talk reuniting for Hallmark Channel movie

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Actors Teri Hatcher and James Denton starred as love interests and then a married couple on the wildly popular TV series “Desperate Housewives.” Now, the on-screen duo is back together again for a new Hallmark Channel holiday movie.

Hatcher and Denton chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about their new film “A Kiss Before Christmas,” which Denton is also an executive producer on.

Denton revealed if it was his idea to bring his former TV wife aboard the project, while Hatcher let us know whether or not Denton was a good boss.

“A Kiss Before Christmas” airs this Sunday night, Nov. 21, on the Hallmark Channel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

AnnaLynne McCord is 'Dancing Through the Snow' in new Lifetime movie

Lawyer turned comedian Eli Castro talks upcoming NYC show

Teri Hatcher, James Denton talk reuniting for "A Kiss Before Christmas" on Hallmark

Doctor explains why colds feel more severe this season

'The Steve Wilkos Show' returns for season 15

I Wanna Know: Chris ‘Shockwave’ Sullivan explains how to beatbox

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss