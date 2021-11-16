‘A Kiss Before Christmas’: Teri Hatcher and James Denton talk reuniting for Hallmark Channel movie

Actors Teri Hatcher and James Denton starred as love interests and then a married couple on the wildly popular TV series “Desperate Housewives.” Now, the on-screen duo is back together again for a new Hallmark Channel holiday movie.

Hatcher and Denton chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about their new film “A Kiss Before Christmas,” which Denton is also an executive producer on.

Denton revealed if it was his idea to bring his former TV wife aboard the project, while Hatcher let us know whether or not Denton was a good boss.

“A Kiss Before Christmas” airs this Sunday night, Nov. 21, on the Hallmark Channel.