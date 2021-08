NEW YORK — High school is in the rearview mirror for the characters of “Kissing Booth 3.”

They’re looking toward the future, but this summer is all about having fun and perhaps there will be kissing.

Actress Meganne Young spoke with PIX11 News to dish on “The Kissing Booth 3” and what viewers can expect on the third film.

Catch Young and the rest of the cast of “Kissing Booth 3,” which is currently streaming on Netflix.