Kim Fields talks new VH1 holiday movie ‘Adventures in Christmasing’

Kim Fields has come a long way from her early days as a child actor in hit shows like “The Facts of Life.”

In addition to being a star in front of the camera in film and television, Fields also directed, produced and written various projects. She basically does it all.

Fields’ latest project, the VH1 holiday flick “Adventures in Christmasing,” has her wearing many hats, as she both co-wrote, produced and starred in the TV movie.

Fields chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the project and more.