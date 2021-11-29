Kim Fields talks new VH1 holiday movie ‘Adventures in Christmasing’

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Kim Fields has come a long way from her early days as a child actor in hit shows like “The Facts of Life.”

In addition to being a star in front of the camera in film and television, Fields also directed, produced and written various projects. She basically does it all.

Fields’ latest project, the VH1 holiday flick “Adventures in Christmasing,” has her wearing many hats, as she both co-wrote, produced and starred in the TV movie.

Fields chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the project and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Kim Fields talks new VH1 holiday movie 'Adventures in Christmasing'

Coalition taking on racial inequities in NYC health care

Omicron variant: What you need to know

She survived cancer twice, now she's telling her story

Making a menorah and more entertaining DIY ideas for Hanukkah

Marcelle LeBlanc previews ‘The Waltons' Homecoming’ movie on The CW

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss