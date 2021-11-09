Kendra Wilkinson takes on real estate in ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Kendra Wilkinson has been hustling since she came to Hollywood from starring on reality shows such as “The Girls Next Door,” “Kendra” and “Kendra on Top” to acting to penning best-selling books.

Now, she’s out to conquer the real estate world.

She’s got the drive and she’s taking that to her new series “Kendra Sells HJollywood.”

The TV personality, author, actress and mom spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her new show and how she’s taking on one of the most successful and competitive real estate firms in Los Angeles.

Catch Wilkinson on “Kendra Sells Hollywood” when it premieres Nov. 17 exclusively on Discovery+.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Newly engaged couple talks viral NYC Marathon proposal

'Baby-Sitters Club' star Kyndra Sanchez talks season 2

'Gentefied' star Carlos Santos talks NY Comedy Fest show with all Latinx lineup

'An Ice Wine Christmas': Actress Roselyn Sanchez talks new Lifetime holiday movie

'Crazy Woke Asians': Comedian Kiki Yeung talks NY Comedy Fest show

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks President Biden's infrastructure bill's impact on NY

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter