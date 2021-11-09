Kendra Wilkinson takes on real estate in ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’

Kendra Wilkinson has been hustling since she came to Hollywood from starring on reality shows such as “The Girls Next Door,” “Kendra” and “Kendra on Top” to acting to penning best-selling books.

Now, she’s out to conquer the real estate world.

She’s got the drive and she’s taking that to her new series “Kendra Sells HJollywood.”

The TV personality, author, actress and mom spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about her new show and how she’s taking on one of the most successful and competitive real estate firms in Los Angeles.

Catch Wilkinson on “Kendra Sells Hollywood” when it premieres Nov. 17 exclusively on Discovery+.