It was meant to be funny — but not everyone was laughing.

Many viewers were frustrated by a Jimmy Kimmel bit during Monday night’s Emmys.

“Jimmy, wake up, I won,” said Quinta Brunson, who won for writing for a comedy series for her show “Abbott Elementary ”– the first of three major awards she’s up for, including acting and producing the freshman sitcom.

Laying at her feet was Kimmel, who committed to an elaborate bit in which he was passed out on stage for the duration of presenting and accepting. Before announcing the winner, Will Arnett dragged his limp body out on stage, explaining that “This is like the 13th time in a row he’s lost…He got into the skinny margaritas back there.”

Committing to the bit until the end, Arnett dragged Kimmel all the way off stage as the show went to commercial.

Many felt Kimmel was taking away from Brunson’s moment.

Andy Dehnart, secretary of the Television Critics Association, called it a “s—ty, selfish, bulls–t” move. Huffington Post senior cultural reporter Marina Fang called out producers for allowing winners to be deprived of their “big, once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

After the Emmys, Brunson herself said Kimmel’s moment “didn’t bother” her much. She said he gave her one of her first big late-night spots. In the moment, she was happy he was up there with her.

“Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him,” she said. “I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”