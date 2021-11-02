Jim Norton brings the laughter to NYC with comedy show

We can’t get enough of Jim Norton! He was recently featured in the Netflix film “The Irishman”starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and he was also featured in the most recent season of Netflix’s standup series “The Degenerates.”

He’s ready to bring the laughs back to New York City.

The comedian, author and co-host of SiriusXM’s “The Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show” spoke with PIX11 News about comedia, his radio show and his upcoming performance at Carolines on Broadway.

Catch Norton at Carolines on Broadway from Thursday through Saturday.