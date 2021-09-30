Jerry Seinfeld talks iconic sitcom’s move to Netflix, baseball and more

Entertainment

FLUSHING, Queens — Two years ago, streaming service Netflix paid a whole lot of money for the rights to a show about nothing.

Ahead of the debut of “Seinfeld” on the service, stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld sat down with PIX11’s Greg Mocker to discuss navigating life in New York, the state of the New York Mets and his iconic sitcom’s move to a new streaming service.

All 180 episodes of the series debut on Netflix Oct. 1 — but if fans are looking for an eventual reunion in the vein of “Friends,” they’re going to be disappointed.

“I am very much a nostalgia person,” Seinfeld told PIX11. “But I like to go forward in life, I believe in going forward. I don’t know what we would do that would be good.”

