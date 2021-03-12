Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call it quits, reports say

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

One of New York’s power couples has called it quits, according to reports.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are no longer an item, Page Six first reported Friday, followed by TMZ.

J.Lo and A-Rod had been together since 2017 and had been engaged since 2019; the reports said their wedding is off.

Rodriguez was born in Manhattan and spent about a dozen seasons in the Bronx as a third baseman for the New York Yankees. He is a 14-time MLB All Star and won a World Series with the Bronx Bombers in 2009.

Lopez, a triple threat entertainer who’s sold more than 70 million records worldwide and whose films had grossed more than $3 billion, is a New York native who often sang about being born and raised in the Bronx.

Though each had strong Bronx ties, the two were considered contenders to purchase the New York Mets back in 2020; hedge fund titan Steve Cohen, instead, became the team’s owner.