‘Jagged Little Pill’ star Heidi Blickenstaff on how Broadway show empowers working moms on cast

There’s something really special about Broadway’s 15-time Tony nominated musical “Jagged Little Pill,” and we’re not just talking about the great music and incredible acting.

Grammy-nominated singer and actress Heidi Blickenstaff chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the show and how it’s especially empowering for working moms.

Blickenstaff originally joined the cast to fill in for Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley when she went on maternity leave. But then producers dreamed up a way for both women to share the role when Stanley returned.