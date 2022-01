In two weeks, “The 4400” is back with its midseason premiere.

In the show, 4,400 missing people reappear in Detroit with no memory of what happened to them, and they haven’t aged a bit since their disappearances.

Ireon Roach stars as “Keisha Taylor,” a corrections officer called to work the case.

The actress spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss her character, the series and what viewers can expect.

Catch the midseason premiere of “The 4400” on PIX11 or your local CW network this month.