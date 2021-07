NEW YORK — A recently widowed mother is doing what she needs to do to take care of her daughter, but the harsh reality is that they’re homeless.

Filmmaker Kelley Kali and actor and comedian Deon Cole spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the upcoming film “I’m Fine (Thanks For Asking).”

Watch the official trailer:

Catch the film “I’m Fine (Thanks For Asking),” which premieres Saturday, Aug. 7, on BET Her.