How ‘Batwoman’ star Nicole Kang’s doctor mom helps her nail the role

Entertainment

by: , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

Actress Nicole Kang chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about her role on the CW superhero series “Batwoman.”

The young actress revealed how her mom, who is a doctor in real life, helps her nail her role as a medical student that helps Batwoman when she’s injured.

Kang also spoke on where she hopes the hit show, and her character, will go in the future.

Plus, the actress opened up about how she got into TV and film, and the deal she made with her parents, who didn’t initially approve of her career choice.

Catch new episodes of “Batwoman” every Sunday at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW channel.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast