Beware of the bestie who thinks the cure to a broken heart is a wild night out! It can lead to a “Hot Mess Holiday.”

Real-life best friends and comedians Surina Jindal and Melanie Chandra spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss their TV movie and what viewers can expect.

Catch “Hot Mess Holiday” Saturday at 7 p.m. on Comedy Central with an immediate encore.