Actor Henry Winkler is truly a Hollywood legend.

His career spans nearly 50 years and includes a decade playing “mister cool” himself, the iconic Arthur Fonzarelli, better known as “The Fonz” on the hit TV series “Happy Days.”

Over the years, Winkler has appeared in many memorable television and movie roles, but did you know he’s also an accomplished author?

He just released his 37th children’s novel “Alien Superstar: Hollywood Vs. The Galaxy.”

Winkler chatted with PIX11 News to discuss more about his new book and more about what he’s been up to.