Hip hop icon Biz Markie remembered at Long Island funeral

The Clown Prince of Hip Hop, known for his comedic bars and iconic beatboxing, was remembered on Long Island Monday.

Biz Markie, who died at 57 this July, was remembered as a loyal friend, a gifted artist and a hip hop pioneer.

Born in Harlem and was raised in Brentwood, Long Island, the man born Marcel Theo Hall was one of New York’s Very Own.

He was known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic “Just a Friend,” has died. He was 57.

He made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock’s comedy tour and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events.

The New York-native’s music career began in 1985 as a beat boxer of the Juice Crew, a rap collective he helped Big Daddy Kane join. Three years later, he released his debut album “Goin’ Off,” which featured underground hits “Vapors” and “Pickin’ Boogers.”

Markie broke into mainstream music with his platinum-selling song “Just a Friend,” the lead single on his sophomore album “The Biz Never Sleeps.” The friend-zone anthem cracked Rolling Stone’s top 100 pop songs and made VH1’s list of 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time.