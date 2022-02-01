Highly anticipated Michael Jackson musical officials debuts on Broadway

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s one of the most highly anticipated musicals in years, and it officially opened tonight at the Neil Simon Theatre.

“MJ: The Musical” tells the story of the life and artistry of the late Michael Jackson. Stars of the show and celebrities walked the red carpet, stopping to talk to PIX11 News along the way.

The Rev. Al Sharpton knew Jackson for 35 years and preached at his funeral.

“I loved a lot of what he was as a person,” Sharpton said. “His music was something he naturally did and I wanted to come see the show tonight.”

The production features “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Man in the Mirror” and more. All in all, it showcases over two dozen of the King of Pop’s greatest hits. Iconic film director Spike Lee arrived wearing a t-shirt from Jackson’s actual 1984 Victory Tour.

“Before I went to sleep last night, I did some digging,” said Lee as he proudly showed us his t-shirt. “This is vintage!”

Newcomer Myles Frost snagged the lead role, having been cast for his ability to embody Jackson and his legendary moves. Characters in the show also include the famous family members and Motown legend Berry Gordy.

The show centers around Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It examines his creative process and touches upon his financial woes and drug addiction. However, it does not cover accusations of child molestation — the first allegations came out the year after the show is set.

The show has been four years in the making. The original opening date was 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.