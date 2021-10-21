‘Great American Christmas’ special kicks off holiday season early

NEW YORK — Journalist, host, author and entrepreneur Debbie Matenopoulos is using her talents to spread some holiday cheer this season.

The GAC Family network’s “Great American Christmas” special, hosted by Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison, airs Oct. 24. Matenopoulos said the channel focused on “family viewing” to enjoy around the holidays.

Matenopoulos joined the PIX11 Morning News to preview the special, deliver some crucial tips for the holiday season and showcase her new skincare line Ikaria.

