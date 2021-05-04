NEW YORK — As New York City continues to reopen, music fans will have something to look forward to in September: Governors Ball. The music festival’s lineup was announced Tuesday.

Founders Entertainment announced the Governors Ball Music Festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 through Sept. 26 at Citi Field in Queens.

The music festival returns after being called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone are set to headline this year’s Governors Ball, “with a New York heart.” Other artists slated to perform include Megan Thee Stallion, Ellie Goulding, DaBaby, Leon Bridges, Pink Sweat$, 21 Savage and Carly Rae Jepsen and more.

The 2021 Governors Ball is moving to Citi Field in Queens, which has accessibility to multiple transportation options.

Festival organizers are working with New York City officials and will follow all state and federal COVID-19 guidelines mandated at the time of the event.

Tickets go on sale May 6 at 12 p.m. at the Governors Ball website. Citi Cardmembers have a special presale beginning May 4 at 9:30 a.m. through May 6 at 11:59 a.m.

VIP tickets, 3-day and 1-day General Admission, including payment plan options, will be available for all ages at the time tickets go on sale.

Visit the Governors Ball website for more information on the music festival.

The lineup announcement comes as New York City continues to see progress in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.