Beloved, iconic actress Betty White dies at 99: reports

NEW YORK — Betty White, the actress and comedian who became a cultural icon, died Friday, just weeks before her 100th birthday, according to reports.

The actress died at her California home Friday morning, TMZ, PEOPLE and Rolling Stone reported.

White, whose career spans over nine decades, became a TV sitcom star in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” Her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2010 earned her a new generation of admirers.

A celebration was planned for her 100th birthday with a limited-time movie event. 

The actress had invited fans to see “Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration” in almost 900 theaters nationwide on her birthday, Jan. 17.

White has received several awards, including eight Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award.

She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Associated Press contributed to this report

