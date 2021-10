From model to actor, Antonio Sabato Jr. has spent 30 years in entertainment and continues to add onto his resume.

The actor, producer, entrepreneur, model and author spoke with PIX11 News about his new movie “God’s Not Dead: We the People.”

Catch Sabato in “God’s Not Dead: We the People” is in theaters Monday through Wednesday for a three-night nationwide Fathom Events limited engagement.

Get tickets on the film’s website.