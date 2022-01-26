‘The Gilded Age’ cast talks period piece costumes, wigs and drama

Another ‘Downton Abbey’ film is set to hit theaters in March, but first, the brilliant mind behind the hit franchise, Julian Fellowes, has been working overtime.

Fellowes’ New York City-set period series “The Gilded Age” just premiered on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, Jan. 24.

The 1880s-set show features many familiar faces, including Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and many more.

The cast chatted with PIX11 News about the show’s elaborate and authentic costumes and wigs, the intricate storylines and drama and more.