‘Ghosts of the Ozarks’: Tara Perry talks frightening new film

Actor, producer and co-writer Tara Perry joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her frightening new film, “Ghosts of the Ozarks.”
The movie opens Thursday, Feb. 3 and also stars David Arquette, Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris and more.
