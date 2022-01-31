‘Ghosts of the Ozarks’: Tara Perry talks frightening new film

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Actor, producer and co-writer Tara Perry joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her frightening new film, “Ghosts of the Ozarks.”

The movie opens Thursday, Feb. 3 and also stars David Arquette, Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'My Feet Are Killing Me': Dr. Brad Schaeffer on caring for your feet

'Reacher': New York's very own Malcolm Goodwin talks new series

How to combat 'text neck'

Tara Perry talks thrilling 'Ghosts of the Ozarks' film

The Great Resignation: Newest business trends

Breaking down potential Supreme Court nominees

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss