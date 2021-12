He’s an actor and a filmmaker, but now David Moscow can add “adventurer” to his resume.

His television series “From Scratch” follows him on a worldwide expedition, showing what it really takes to make a meal.

That includes hunting, gathering and foraging each ingredient for the recipe.

Moscow spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his show and what viewers can expect.

“From Scratch” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on FYI.