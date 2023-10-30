NEW YORK (PIX11) — Matthew Perry’s “Friends” castmates have released a joint statement after the death the 54-year-old actor, according to People Magazine.

The statement obtained by People said the following:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said in their statement. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they said. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The statement is signed by five “Friends” cast members: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Perry’s body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was the first to report the news. LAPD Officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press on Saturday that officers had gone to that block “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

The circumstances surrounding the actor’s death remain unclear, although police have said they do not believe foul play was involved.

According to the county medical examiner’s website, a deferred cause of death means that additional investigation of the case has been requested.

The last post Perry shared on his Facebook page was an image of him relaxing in a hot tub overlooking night views of Los Angeles just a few days ago.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.