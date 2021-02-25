‘Frasier,’ ‘Rugrats’ among shows being revived on streaming service Paramount+

NEW YORK, N.Y. – ViacomCBS announced the lineup of TV shows that will be available on its Paramount+ streaming platform, including multiple revivals and spinoffs of some fan favorites.

Paramount+, which will launch on March 4, will feature a combination of live sports, breaking news and a “mountain of entertainment” from the company’s portfolio of brands, like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Below are a few shows being revived or spun off by the company:

Frasier

The long-running NBC sitcom “Frasier” is one of the most noteworthy shows being revived on the streaming service. Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his role as Dr. Frasier Crane. The company says, “Frasier’s back – and he’s more exactly the same than ever.”

Rugrats

An all-new series featuring the iconic babies of “Rugrats” is coming to Paramount+. It will incorporate the original voice cast and new computer graphics animation.

Avatar

A wide-range of “Avatar”-inspired content, ranging from spinoffs of “The Last Airbender,” theatricals and short form content.

iCarly

Original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor will reunite to take a look at the “new chapter” of “iCarly.” It will look at the characters’ present-day lives.

Criminal Minds

“Criminal Minds” is returning with a new scripted series that brings the team back together to investigate a single case over 10 episodes.

Yellowstone

Fans of “Yellowstone” will be excited to hear that the show is getting a spinoff, tentatively titled “6666.” ViacomCBS gave this description: “founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing…”

Dora the Explorer

A new live-action series based on “Dora the Explorer” is being produced. It’s said to be designed for an older audience of kids 6-11 and their families.

SpongeBob

The first-ever spinoff of “SpongeBob SquarePants” will premiere on the platform. “Kamp Koral” will take viewers back to when the show’s character met for the first time, in a summer camp “like no other.”

The Fairly OddParents

The remake of “The Fairly OddParents” will be a “live-action take on one of Nick’s longest running and most successful animated hits.”

The Real World

“The Real World: Homecoming: New York” will reunite the original “seven strangers” that paved the way for modern reality TV. They’ll move back into the New York loft where it all began.

Inside Amy Schumer

The Comedy Central franchise will return with five specials starring comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

The Game

The popular BET sitcom is returning with a mix of original cast members and “new players.” It’s said to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

Click here to see the full list of shows and films coming to Paramount+.

