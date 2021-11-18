‘Flipping Showdown’: Ken and Anita Corsini talk new house flipping competition series

Entertainment

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

These real estate wizards have bought, sold and renovated over 800 homes since they started their business. Now, they’re on a mission to find the next great talent in house flipping.

With $100,000 at stake, the new competition series “Flipping Showdown” is not for the weak.

Ken and Anita Corsini joined the PIX11 Morning News to tell us all about their new show.

Fans may know the couple best for their past series “Flip or Flop Atlanta,” but they told us how this new show is quite different.

Plus, they share tips and advice for those who want to get into home renovating and flipping.

New episodes of “Flipping Showdown” air Wednesday nights on HGTV. The series also streams on Discovery+.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Cookie decorating tips from 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' co-host Eddie Jackson

'Partners in Rhyme': MC Lyte talks new sitcom

Cryptocurrency: Breaking down what it is in the simplest terms

'Wonder Years' stars reunite 30 years later for classic play in NYC

'Flipping Showdown': Ken and Anita Corsini talk new house flipping competition series

Best Buddies' Party For a Purpose fundraiser cocktail reception

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss