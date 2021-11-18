‘Flipping Showdown’: Ken and Anita Corsini talk new house flipping competition series

These real estate wizards have bought, sold and renovated over 800 homes since they started their business. Now, they’re on a mission to find the next great talent in house flipping.

With $100,000 at stake, the new competition series “Flipping Showdown” is not for the weak.

Ken and Anita Corsini joined the PIX11 Morning News to tell us all about their new show.

Fans may know the couple best for their past series “Flip or Flop Atlanta,” but they told us how this new show is quite different.

Plus, they share tips and advice for those who want to get into home renovating and flipping.

New episodes of “Flipping Showdown” air Wednesday nights on HGTV. The series also streams on Discovery+.