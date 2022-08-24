In just over a week, big changes are coming to Broadway.

Legendary musical “Funny girl” will have a new lead actress stepping in as Fanny Brice. Emmy nominee Lea Michele is taking over the lead role on Sept.. 6. She will star alongside Tovah Feldshuh as “Mrs. Brice,” Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as “Nick Arnstein,” and Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee Jared Grimes as “Eddie Ryan.”

The musical premiered in 1964 and is known for launching multitalented singer and actress Barbra Streisand’s career into stardom.

Michele’s performance comes after Beanie Feldstein departed from the production. Julie Benko is currently filling the role.

Tickets for “Funny Girl” are on sale now through March 26, 2023.