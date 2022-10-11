NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson went from the wrestling ring to the movie screen, but he also recently took on the title of babysitter. A fan who was excited to see the star passed their infant baby through the crowd while Johnson was on stage at a fan event in Mexico City for his upcoming movie “Black Adam.”

On Thursday, Johnson shared a video on his Instagram of an excited father passing his infant daughter up on stage. Johnson grabbed the baby from the crowd sharing this in the caption:

Our BLACK ADAM⚡️ Tour has been electric, fun and emotional 🥹 People do cry and they hand me things – I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby ❤️👶🏼😊 Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift. This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana. One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father – means it meant something special for me too. Love you back MEXICO and the mana is strong 🇲🇽❤️ Girl dads ROCK 😉💪🏾

In a second video posted to the star’s Instagram account, you see what happened after he was handed the baby. He told the crowd, “I want to introduce you to someone very special. Our biggest fan, Luciana,” as the crowd started to chant the baby’s name.

In the world of professional wrestling, Johnson is called “The People’s Champ.” Still, while he has exited the square circle to head to Hollywood (minus the occasional one-offs with the WWE), Johnson appears to be a champion of the people no matter his industry.