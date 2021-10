Movies, movies and more movies! Another film festival is gracing New York City.

FAMfest 2021 is the first of its kind, and it is bringing a curated selection of films to be showcased at the Quad Cinema in Manhattan.

Korey Jackson, FAMfest’s cofounder, actor and producer, gave PIX11 News the inside scoop on what the audience can expect.

For more information and for tickets, visit the FAM Creative website.