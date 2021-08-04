Fall Out Boy pull out of Citi Field show with Green Day, Weezer after positive COVID test

Patrick Stump, from left, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — The “Hella Mega” tour will go on at Citi Field Wednesday night but will be a little less mega than was promised.

Fall Out Boy, co-headliners of the monsters of pop-punk tour with Green Day and Weezer, will not be performing Wednesday night in Queens or Thursday night at Boston’s Fenway Park due to a positive COVID-19 test within the band’s team, the tour’s official Instagram account announced.

The show will still go on as scheduled. The tour made no clarifications in terms of any possible refunds for fans.

The tour claimed that everyone on the entire trek is fully vaccinated in all three bands and crew.

Hella Mega had initially been announced in 2019 for the summer of 2020, but was postponed to 2021 after the pandemic hit.