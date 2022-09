Prepare for cuteness overload. Nine-year-old actress Madison Skye is poised to take over in Hollywood. She can be seen as the title character “Bean” in the Netflix’s three films: “Ivy & Bean,” “Ivy & Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go,” and “Ivy & Bean: Doomed To Dance.”

The busy, Florida native just wrapped one holiday movie and is film a second with Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery.