Ex-Knick Carmelo, NY-native wife La La Anthony divorcing: reports

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: La La Anthony (L) and Carmelo Anthony attend the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

NEW YORK — Entertainment multi-hyphenate La La Anthony has filed for divorce from her NBA-star husband Carmelo Anthony, according to reports.

First published by TMZ, the gossip site and US Weekly both reported that La La Anthony filed for divorce on Thursday; the couple was married for 11 years and shares a son.

The star-studded 2010 wedding between the basketball icon and the former MTV VJ was held at New York’s Cipriani; the event was filmed and later aired as a docuseries on VH1.

La La Anthony, née Vázquez, was born in Brooklyn and raised in New York. She was a personality on MTV’s Direct Effect and Total Request Live before making a name as a reality star, actress and producer in the following years.

Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star who played for the New York Knicks from 2011 to 2017. He won an NCAA championship at Syracuse in 2003.