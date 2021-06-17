Ex-Knick Carmelo, NY-native wife La La Anthony divorcing: reports

NEW YORK — Entertainment multi-hyphenate La La Anthony has filed for divorce from her NBA-star husband Carmelo Anthony, according to reports.
First published by TMZ, the gossip site and US Weekly both reported that La La Anthony filed for divorce on Thursday; the couple was married for 11 years and shares a son.
The star-studded 2010 wedding between the basketball icon and the former MTV VJ was held at New York’s Cipriani; the event was filmed and later aired as a docuseries on VH1.
La La Anthony, née Vázquez, was born in Brooklyn and raised in New York. She was a personality on MTV’s Direct Effect and Total Request Live before making a name as a reality star, actress and producer in the following years.
Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time NBA All-Star who played for the New York Knicks from 2011 to 2017. He won an NCAA championship at Syracuse in 2003.