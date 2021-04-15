NEW YORK — It’s official. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits.

The New York power couple decided to end their engagement and released a joint statement to “TODAY,” saying they were better off as friends.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The announcement comes about a month after reports circulated, claiming the pair was no longer an item.

Shortly after news of their split in March, the couple said the reports were inaccurate and they were working things through.

Dubbed “J-Rod,” Lopez and Rodriguez have been together since 2017 and had been engaged since 2019.

Rodriguez was born in Manhattan and spent about a dozen seasons in the Bronx as a third baseman for the New York Yankees. He is a 14-time MLB All Star and won a World Series with the Bronx Bombers in 2009.

Lopez, a triple threat entertainer who’s sold more than 70 million records worldwide and whose films had grossed more than $3 billion, is a New York native who often sang about being born and raised in the Bronx.

Though each had strong Bronx ties, the two were considered contenders to purchase the New York Mets back in 2020; hedge fund titan Steve Cohen, instead, became the team’s owner.

Associated Press contributed to this report.