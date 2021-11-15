NEW YORK — Disney’s “Encanto” is one of the films kicking off the holiday movie season.

Quite a lot went into making the animated feature, including trips to Colombia where the story takes place.

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda created eight original songs for the film.

Lending her voice to one of the magical characters is Jessica Darrow.

The actress spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her character “Luisa” and what viewers can expect while watching the film.

“Encanto” hits theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24.