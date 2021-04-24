Elon Musk to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ May 8 with music from Miley Cyrus

Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule’s emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK — Live from New York, it’s the man who wants to go to space.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will host “Saturday Night Live” on May 8 with musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will be making her sixth appearance on the program, NBC announced Saturday.

Musk isn’t the first man from the world of business to host the show. Notoriously, former President Donald Trump hosted the show twice, including during his 2016 campaign. Forbes CEO Steve Forbes also hosted the show in 1996.

Former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner has also hosted the show, though while he was serving a ban from the sport.

Cyrus, who has also hosted the show in the past, will be promoting her most recent record “Plastic Hearts.”