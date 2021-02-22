Electronic music duo Daft Punk announce split up in online video

FILE – In this April 17, 2013 file photo, Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the music group, Daft Punk, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Music duo Daft Punk have split, according to multiple reports , after posting a nearly 8 minute long video to social media entitled “Epilogue” that includes one of them exploding.

Daft Punk was formed by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo in Paris in 1993. The pair created electronic house and dance music, and their debut album in 1996, called “Homework,” featured songs still in rotation decades later.

The pair won six Grammy Awards over their nearly 30 years working together.

The two concealed their faces and bodies behind robotic or futuristic garb for years.

In the “Epilogue” video posted Monday, the two are walking in a desert, after a few moments, one lags behind before finally stopping. He removes his jacket to reveal an energy pack on his back. While the other man activates it, the first man walks out alone before exploding.

The video ends with a surreal shot of the sun on the horizon as a choral version of their song “Touch” plays.



Daft Punk has experimented with sound and projects in the past, including their album “Random Access Memories” using live instruments and no digital equipment. They also created the orchestral soundtrack for Disney’s remake of “Tron” in 2010, and collaborated with the Weeknd.