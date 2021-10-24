Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2018 in London. Sheeran announced Thursday that his upcoming studio album “‘=’”, which is pronounced “Equals,” will release on Oct. 29. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”