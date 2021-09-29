‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’: Actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman talks new Disney+ series

Entertainment

by: , Hazel Sanchez,

Posted: / Updated:

Imagine you’re in the hospital in need of medical attention and in walks your doctor — a teenager.

Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” – show inspired by the hit medical series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.

Actor, model and activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman spoke with PIX11 News to discuss what the new series is about and what viewers can expect.

Catch Bowyer-Chapman and the rest of the “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” on Disney+.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

5 money mistakes new makes make and how to avoid them

Actress Madchen Amick talks 'Riverdale,' new foundation line

'The Stone Age': Immersive cannabis-inspired experience opens in NYC

'The Magic Garden' makes a comeback with animated series

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.': Actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman talks new Disney+ series

NYC councilman says vaccine mandates 'absolutely necessary'

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss