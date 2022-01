Donnell Rawlings is crushing it both on and off the stage. Not only did he film his first Netflix stand-up special, he’s also back into his podcast and is touring with many comedians.

The actor and comedian stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to chat about what he’s been up to, what fans can expect and his upcoming show at Carolines on Broadway.

Catch Rawlings on Carolines on Broadway from Thursday through Sunday. For tickets, visit Carolines.com.