‘Domino: Battle of the Bones’: Actor Lou Beatty Jr. talks new movie

NEW YORK — There’s a huge domino tournament that’s about to go down in Compton, and this player is ready.

Well, he was ready until his plans got a little sidetracked when he had to babysit his son’s stepchild.

Actor, writer and producer Lou Beatty Jr. spoke with PIX11 Morning News about the new film “Domino: Battle of the Bones.”

Find out if Beatty’s got game in his new movie, “Domino: Battle of the Bones,” which is currently available on video-on-demand and all digital platforms beginning Tuesday. It will also be available on Blu-ray and VDV on Sept. 21.

