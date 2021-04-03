DMX hospitalized after drug overdose, heart attack: reports

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
rapper DMX

DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York on Sept. 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK — Rapper DMX was hospitalized Friday night after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack, TMZ and Variety reported Saturday.

Sources old TMZ the overdose happened at his home around 11 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains and was moved to the critical care unit, according to TMZ.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was born in Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers.

Not long after the published reports surfaced, rappers and other celebrities took to social media to wish DMX a full recovery. The phrase “Prayers to DMX” was trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter