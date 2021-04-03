DMX hospitalized after drug overdose, heart attack: reports

DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York on Sept. 23, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK — Rapper DMX was hospitalized Friday night after a drug overdose triggered a heart attack, TMZ and Variety reported Saturday.

Sources old TMZ the overdose happened at his home around 11 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains and was moved to the critical care unit, according to TMZ.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was born in Mount Vernon and grew up in Yonkers.

Not long after the published reports surfaced, rappers and other celebrities took to social media to wish DMX a full recovery. The phrase “Prayers to DMX” was trending on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.