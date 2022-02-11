HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The National Jazz Museum in Harlem is giving fans of Disney’s animated film “Soul” a deeper look into the its jazz musical influences with a new exhibit that opened Friday.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” gives visitors a deeper understanding of the rich history of jazz music and its broad influence through history.

PIX11’s Vanessa Freeman got a sneak peek at the exhibit on Thursday morning. Freeman spoke about the exhibit with Carmen Smith, senior vice president of creative development at Walt Disney Imagineering, and Tracy Hyter-Suffern, the museum’s executive director.

Among the unique things you’ll find at the National Jazz Museum is a working player piano, a working 78 rpm Victrola and Duke Ellington’s shite grand piano. Plus, the exhibit features maquettes of “Soul” characters Joe Gardner and Dorothea Williams, as well as virtual experiences using the Play Disney parks mobile app.

The interactive exhibit is open now and runs through Aug. 28, 2022.

Head to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem’s website for more information about visiting.